Four in fray for Punjab and Haryana high court Bar body president’s post

Published on Dec 10, 2022 04:06 AM IST

Those contesting for the post of president include include Surjit Singh Swaich, GBS Dhillon, Santokhwinder S Grewal (Nabha) and Chouhan Satvinder Singh Sisodia

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association elections will be held on December 16. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As many as four lawyers are in the fray for the post of president of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association whose elections will be held on December 16.

These include Surjit Singh Swaich, GBS Dhillon, Santokhwinder S Grewal (Nabha) and Chouhan Satvinder Singh Sisodia. The names were declared on Friday after completion of process of withdrawal of names.

In the polls, six lawyers will fight for the post of vice president, two for the post of secretary, and three each for joint secretary and the post of treasurer. Three women lawyers have come forward to contest for the post of lady member. Meanwhile, for the posts of executive member above 10 years, 12 lawyers are in fray, and 15 will compete for the post of executive member below 10 years.

Two senior advocates, ML Saggar and Anu Chatrath were declared elected unopposed for the two posts of designated senior executive member.

