Chandigarh: 15-year-old boy stabbed by three juveniles, aide in Sector 25

Police on Monday apprehended four persons, including three juveniles, for stabbing a 15-year-old boy in the chest following an altercation in Sector 25 on Sunday evening. Chandigarh Police booked the accused under Sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-11 police station. (iStock)

The victim, Sahil, was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, where he remains under treatment for the stab wounds.

Police said the juveniles were residents of Dainik Bhaskar Colony in Sector 25, while the fourth accused, Rohit, 18, lives in Sector 38. All are students at a government school.

Paras, a cousin of the victim, told the police that they were standing near the vegetable market in Sector 25 around 6.30 pm, where Sahil had a heated argument with two of the juveniles over an old dispute.

Later, another juvenile called Sahil over to a different location to settle the matter with a compromise. “When we reached there, two of the boys restrained my cousin and the third juvenile stabbed him in his chest, before fleeing the scene. I, along with other cousins, took Sahil to GMSH, Sector 16,” Paras alleged.

On his complaint, police booked the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-11 police station, and acting swiftly, apprehended all four accused on Monday.