Four, including two minors, killed in road mishaps in Punjab

Two minor students were killed on Monday after a truck hit their motorcycle near Nawan village on the Kapurthala-Goindwal road, police said. The bike that was hit by a truck at Nawan village on the Kapurthala-Goindwal road. (HT)

The deceased 16-year-old and 13-year-old were students of class 10 and 8 respectively. Both were residents of Bhawanipur village in Kapurthala district. Police said the duo was returning to their village on a motorcycle from Kapurthala when a truck (PB-06-BA-8244) coming from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler. Both the minors died on the spot in the head-on collision.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver, who fled from the spot after the accident, under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125-A (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In another incident, a speeding car mowed down two persons in Abohar late Sunday night.

In his statement to the police, Atul Makad, son of deceased Dalip Kumar, 45, a resident of Bhagsar village, said that his father and their neighbour, Subhash Kashwa, 50, were supposed to visit Matili, a rural town of Rajasthan, for personal work. Atul and his companions were waiting for them at the Rampura bus stand.

When Dalip and Subhash, riding their bike, reached the Defence Road, a high-speed car collided with them, dragging them for a considerable distance. The duo died on the spot while the car crashed into a tree.

Based on Atul Makad’s statement, the police have registered a case against the unknown car driver under Sections 106(1), 324(4), and 324(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The dead bodies were handed over to respective families after post-mortem.