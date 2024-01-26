Four J&K cops get Shaurya Chakra

Four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have secured Shaurya Chkara, according to a list approved by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. Havildar Abdul Majid has been awarded Kirti Chakra posthumously (HT File)

In total, the President approved 80 gallantry awards, including six Kirti Chakra and 16 Shaurya Chakra on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. Out of the six Kirti Chakra, three were conferred posthumously, and of the 16 Shaurya Chakra, two posthumously.

The Kirti Chakra is India’s second highest peacetime gallantry award after Ashok Chakra. Shaurya Chakra is the country’s third-highest peacetime gallantry award.

Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel Mohan Lal, Amit Raina, Faroz Ahmad Dar and Varun Singh have also been awarded the Shaurya Chakra.

“A proud moment for @JmuKmrPolice! DySP Mohan Lal, ASI Amit Raina, SI Faroz Ahmad Dar, Constable Varun Singh, received Shaurya Chakras from the Hon’ble President of India. I salute the awardees for valiantly performing their duties & fearlessly combating terrorism & other crimes,” lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said in a post X, formerly Twitter.

Havildar Abdul Majid of the Parachute Regiment’s ninth battalion (special forces), who was killed during an encounter in November last year, has been conferred Kirti Chakra posthumously.

Majid, who hails from Poonch, was among the five soldiers, that included two captains, who lost their lives during the encounter in jungles of Kalakote in Rajouri district on November 22 and 23.

72 gallantry medals to J&K Police, highest among state forces

In total, Jammu and Kashmir Police have secured 72 gallantry medals on the Republic Day.

The officers were awarded for their meritorious work and leading anti-militancy operations and maintaining law-and-order situation under tough circumstance.

According to details available, the list includes Mohammad Rafee Rather, Dy SP; Shammi Kumar, Dy SP; Zakir Hussain, selection grade constable; Ishfaq Ahmad, inspector; Muzaffer Ahmad Bhat, head constable; Sajad Ahmad Malik, Dy SP; Sukh Dev, sub-inspector; Manzoor Hussain Peer, HC; Javaid Ahmad Chopan, HC; Azad Ahmad Bhat, selection grade constable; Farooq Ahmad Bhat, follower; Qazi Shamas-Ul-Muzaffar Amin, Dy SP; Mohinder Singh, ASI; Naseer Ahmad, SgCT; Mohammad Altaf Baghat, SgCT; Tanushree,SP; Muzaffar Ahmad, HC; Mohmad Hussain Sofi, CT; Mukesh Kumar, CT; Rohit Kumar, Dy SP; Mohammad Ashrif, Dy SP; Amit Raina, ASI; Nazir Ahmad, HC; Sudhanshu Verma, IPS SP; Mudasir Bashir Sheergojreey, HC; Mohan Lal, Dy SP; Tariq Ahmad Laloo, ASI; Javid Ahmad Lone, SI; Elyas Ahmad Khatana, SgCT; Yogesh Singh, SgCT; Mohammad Saleem Dar, CT; Aqib Bashir Dar, CT; Irfan Majeed Naik, CT; Faizan Ali, Dy SP; Aftab Ahmad, SgCT; Mudasir Ahmad Malik, CT; Sajad Ahmad Bhat, CT; Rakesh Kumar Singh, probationary sub inspector; Irfan Ahmad Bhat, CT; Aftab Ahmad, SgCT; 1st BAR Dilawar Hassan Magray, SgCT; Shabir Ahmad, SgCT; Mansoor Ahmad Sheikh, CT; Yasir Rashid Bhat, inspector; Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, CT; Abdul Rahman Khan; Farooq Ahmad Awan; Mumtaz Ali, inspector, Farooq Ahmad Awan, HC; Mohammad Ayaz, HC; Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, CT; Sumit Kumar Sharma, Dy SP; Amit Raina, ASI; Farooq Ahmad Awan, HC; Aijaz Ahmad Khan, HC; Waseem Sulaman Yatoo, SgCT; Omer Hussain Wada, HC; Ghulam Nabi Bhat, CT; Mohmad Maqsood Lone, HC; Azad Ahmad Bhat, SgCT; Zafar Mahdi, Dy SP; Mohd Ashraf Sheikh, SgCT; Mohammad Yousif, SSP; Parmeet Singh, ASI; Ishtaq Ahmed Bhat, CT; Nissar Ahmad Darzi, Dy SP; Azim Iqbal, inspector; Danish Allahi Rather, SgCT; Afaq Ali Dewani, HC; Rajan Kumar, HC; Sajad Ahmad Talee, CT and Mohd Shafi, CT.

Kashmir inspector general of police VK Birdi congratulated the officers.

“IGP Kashmir Shri V K Birdi #congratulates the officers & jawans of J&K Police who have been #awarded with 72 #Gallantry Medals this #RepublicDay eve. Matter of #pride for J&K Police,” police wrote on its official handle on X.