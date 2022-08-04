Four killed, 2 injured in gas leak at factory in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh

Four workers were killed and two sustained injuries in a gas leak at a factory in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the workers inhaled toxic gas emanating from a tank used to dump liquid waste and other garbage at a gas kit paper manufacturing unit in Rohad village in Bahadurgarh. The six workers were rushed to a private hospital in Bahadurgarh, where four of them were declared dead and two of them are critical and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

The deceased have been identified as Rajbir, Ajay Kumar, Jagatpal and Prakash, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, while the conditions of Mayank and Vikas, both UP residents, are critical.

As per information, a Delhi resident, Hitesh, has been running a company, Aerofless ceiling material manufacturing, at Rohad village in Bahadurgarh.

Jhajjar deputy commissioner Captain Shakti Singh and SP Wasim Akram reached the spot after the incident.

The DC said the incident occurred due to a gas leakage in which four workers died and two are critically injured.

“The incident took place at noon when the tank was being cleaned through a pipe attached with a tractor. After some time, a labourer entered the tank to help the tractor operator to lift the garbage. He got unconscious after inhaling toxic gas. Five other labourers went inside to take him out but they also met the same fate. A joint committee of local officials at the department of industrial safety, HSIIDC, and fire service to inquire about the incident and to ascertain who is responsible for the mishap,” the DC added.