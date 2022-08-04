Four killed, 2 injured in gas leak at factory in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh
Four workers were killed and two sustained injuries in a gas leak at a factory in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Wednesday.
The incident took place when the workers inhaled toxic gas emanating from a tank used to dump liquid waste and other garbage at a gas kit paper manufacturing unit in Rohad village in Bahadurgarh. The six workers were rushed to a private hospital in Bahadurgarh, where four of them were declared dead and two of them are critical and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).
The deceased have been identified as Rajbir, Ajay Kumar, Jagatpal and Prakash, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, while the conditions of Mayank and Vikas, both UP residents, are critical.
As per information, a Delhi resident, Hitesh, has been running a company, Aerofless ceiling material manufacturing, at Rohad village in Bahadurgarh.
Jhajjar deputy commissioner Captain Shakti Singh and SP Wasim Akram reached the spot after the incident.
The DC said the incident occurred due to a gas leakage in which four workers died and two are critically injured.
“The incident took place at noon when the tank was being cleaned through a pipe attached with a tractor. After some time, a labourer entered the tank to help the tractor operator to lift the garbage. He got unconscious after inhaling toxic gas. Five other labourers went inside to take him out but they also met the same fate. A joint committee of local officials at the department of industrial safety, HSIIDC, and fire service to inquire about the incident and to ascertain who is responsible for the mishap,” the DC added.
Spice of life | Twists, turns in daring dash to meet deadline
Sunday mornings are sacred for all working professionals. One needs the extra hour in bed to rejuvenate or even procrastinate. Most personal work gets pushed to the weekends – very little gets done and the remaining is pushed yet again to the following Sunday. In the government, all field officers are always required to be present and available no matter if it's a festival, holiday or Sunday.
5 weeks after Srinagar woman’s murder, husband, in-laws arrested
Five weeks after a woman was found dead in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested five people, including The victim, Tasleema Bano, 38's husband and mother-in-law, after the postmortem revealed that her death was caused due to strangulation. The victim, Tasleema Bano, 38, had been found dead in suspicious circumstances at her in-laws' house in Nundresh, Colony-B, Bemina on June 27. The woman's husband Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar and her in-laws, including three women , were arrested.
7-year service in backward areas: RBA/ALC staffers told to furnish undertaking
The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered beneficiaries of Resident of Backward Areas and Actual Line of Control categories to furnish an undertaking saying they have served in theses areas for at least seven years. The government has sought compliance report from officials within a month. Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government cancelled the attachments of doctors and paramedical staff and have asked them to report to their original place of posting.
‘Ride with pride’: HRTC adds 18 more cabs to Shimla fleet
Eighteen more Innova taxis were added to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation's (HRTC's) fleet in the Queen of Hills on Wednesday, under the 'ride with pride' scheme. These vehicles, which cost ₹2.91 crore, were procured under the Smart City Shimla Project. Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Shimla was not only the capital of the state but also a famous international tourist destination. Around 3,000 people use the taxi service everyday.
Many HP BJP leaders feeling suffocated, will join Cong soon: Pratibha Singh
Saying that dejected BJP leaders were vying to join the Congress party, Congress committee chief Pratibha Singh said many leaders from the saffron party will be inducted into the party shortly. MLAs Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh, Vikramaditya Singh, and Congress working President Harsh Mahajan were present, while a section of leaders from Theog conspicuous by their absence. “The Congress family is expanding,”she said.
