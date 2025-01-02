Menu Explore
Four killed as car rams parked truck in Haridwar

ByPress Trust of India, Haridwar
Jan 03, 2025 05:24 AM IST

The deceased were identified as Kehar Singh (35), Aditya (38), Manish (36), and Prakash (40). While Kehar, Aditya and Manish died on the spot, Prakash succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Four persons from Haryana died and another was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in Bahadarabad area of this district, police said on Thursday. The accident occurred late on Wednesday night near Shani Dev temple killing three men on the spot, Bahadarabad police station SHO Naresh Rathore said.

The mangled car on NH-58 near Bahadrabad. (HT Photo)
The mangled car on NH-58 near Bahadrabad. (HT Photo)

Two occupants of the car were seriously injured in the incident and taken to hospital where one of them later died, he said.

All of them were residents of Lisadi village in Haryana's Rewari district, the SHO said. Another injured person, identified as Mahipal, is under treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, he said.

The truck driver, Rahman, had parked the vehicle along the roadside and gone to toilet when the accident took place, the SHO said.

Rahman was driving the truck loaded with 800 cement bags to a warehouse in Dhalwala in Haridwar.

Follow Us On