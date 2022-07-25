Four killed as car veers off road in Jammu’s Ramban
Four people died and as many were injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Sunday when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off a road and rolled down a gorge, officials said.
The accident took place on a link road in the Higni-Badarkoot belt, they said, adding that the injured have been hospitalised.
The dead were identified as Haza Begum and Abdul Rasheed, residents of Shagan Ramsoo, Zahida Begum and Mushtaq Ahmed.
Two of the injured, Shahnaza Begum and Mushtaq Ahmed of Shagan Ramsoo, were shifted to the government medical college in Anantnag, they said
250+ Covid cases yet again in Chandigarh tricity area
Covid cases continue to rise in the tricity with 253 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, a slight dip from 288 cases on Saturday. Chandigarh logged 145 new infections whereas 57 people were found infected in Mohali and 51 in Panchkula. The number of active patients in Chandigarh is 734, followed by 630 in Mohali and 302 in Panchkula.
J&K admn ‘forcing’ people to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Mehbooba Mufti
Prominent politicians from the region including Mehbooba Mufti and MY Tarigami on Sunday raised questions over the collection of money by the UT administration for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign after traders and shop owners in southern Kashmir were allegedly warned of action for refusing to deposit money for the tricolours. Mufti castigated the administration saying patriotism could not be imposed.
ISC Class-12 | Girls bag top spots in all four streams in tricity
With a score of 98.5% in humanities, Amrit Singh of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, scored the highest in the Indian School Certificate Class-12 exams, conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, the results of which were declared on Sunday evening. Toppers of all four streams are girls, consistent with the trend of girls outperforming boys even in previous years.
16 years on, Punjab workers yet to receive unemployment allowance under MGNREGA
Even after 16 years of the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), not even a single worker received the unemployment allowance under the social security scheme in Punjab as the state government is yet to notify rules for it. The state government is required to prescribe the procedure for payment of allowance. There are only 24 states/UTs that have notified the rules and Punjab is not one of them.
Neeraj Chopra’s family celebrates his silver medal in Panipat village
It was a great Sunday for the family members and relatives of Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra as he bagged the silver medal in the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, US. There were celebrations at Khandra village in Haryana's Panipat district, where Neeraj lives with a joint family of 19 members. His Family members distributed “laddoos” to the guests. The women in the family, who were largely indoors, broke into dance.
