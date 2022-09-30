Four members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s rival gang nabbed in Amritsar

Four members of Happy Jatt gang, a rival gang of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, were arrested by Amritsar rural Police in a special operation led by teams of Crime Branch and Jandiala Police. Three pistols of .32 bore, one pistol of .30 bore and a getaway vehicle were recovered from them, said the Police officials on Friday.

“16 criminal cases are registered against the arrested persons identified as Prabhjeet alias Praba and Gurdeep alias Geeta of Jandya, Pritpal alias Pappu of Varowal and Sunny alias Daddi of Jandiala,” said Swapan Sharma, senior superitendent of police (SSP), Amritsar Rural, while addressing a press conference.

He said, “Those arrested are involved in organised extortion, armed dacoity, murder and arms-contraband smuggling. The seized weapons have their origin in Indore, Madhya Pradesh”.

Police have identified the source and the route taken by those who brought the arms to the state. Those involved will be soon arrested, he said.

When the police launched the special operation, Sunny alias Daddi of Jandiala, surrendered to the Judicial Court out of fear. According to sources, the four nabbed gang members had planned to eliminate two members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria group, said the officials.

They had already done the recce and planned logistics to execute the killing. Police, during the investigation have identified the remaining members of the group in the district, who would be nabbed soon, added the SSP.