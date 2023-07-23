Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Pick-up truck hijacked in Raikot

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 23, 2023 11:26 PM IST

Four car-borne miscreants hijacked a pick-up truck at Ramgarh-Sivia Road, police said on Sunday.

Ludhiana: Pick-up truck hijacked by four miscreants in Raikot. (HT FILE)
The City Raikot police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the driver of the vehicle, Kuldeep Manak of Bazigar Basti of Jagraon. Manak said that he was driving his truck towards Nathowal from Raikot. When he reached Ramgarh Sivian Road, a car coming from Raikot side intercepted his way. Four miscreants alighted from the car overpowered him.

The complainant said that the accused forcefully pulled him out of the vehicle. One of the accused drove away in his pick-up truck, while three others escaped in their car towards Ramgarh Sivian side.

Sub-inspector Jaspreet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been lodged against unidentified accused under sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC. The police are scanning the CCTVs to trace the accused.

Sunday, July 23, 2023
