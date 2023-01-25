Four of family found dead in mysterious circumstances in Haryana’s Rohtak

Four members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in the Barsi Nagar here on Tuesday evening, said police.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old registered medical practitioner (RMP), his wife, and their two minor children. The deceased wife was working in a private school. The throat of the woman and two kids were slit, while there were no injury marks on the man’s body.

Rohtak deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravinder Kumar said that the incident came to light when the deceased’s younger brother visited his house around 6 pm on Tuesday.

“Even after knocking on the door repeatedly, no one responded from inside. When the younger borther peeped inside the house, he saw the dead bodies of his brother in one room and his sister-in-law and two kids in another room. He informed the police about the incident. The throat of the woman and her two kids were slit while there were no injury marks on the man’s body,” the DSP added.

The DSP said that according to the preliminary investigation, the registered medical practitioner might have killed his wife and two kids before killing himself.

“The FSL team has been collecting the evidence from the crime scene. We have recovered a knife, liquor bottle and syringes near the man’s body, which was lying on a sofa while his wife and two kids were found dead on a bed,” he added.

The DSP further said that they have recovered a suicide note from the deceased practitioner in which he claimed that he was depressed for the last many months and due to this, he has killed himself and his family, but they are verifying his handwriting from experts.

“The bodies of four family members were sent to the PGIMS, Rohtak, for the post-mortem examination, and an investigation is on. We are in the process of registering an FIR,” the DSP added.