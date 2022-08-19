Four of family from Haryana killed in crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Four members of a family, including a minor, were killed and another was injured on Thursday when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a stationary vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway
The accident took place near Kushaliya village, they said. Five people were travelling in the SUV at the time of the accident. Four of the five died on the spot while a 10-year-old girl was severely injured. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment, police said.
SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said the victims, residents of Haryana, were travelling from Haridwar to Rohtak. The deceased have been identified as Sumit (34), Yagit (7), Tejpal (48) and his wife Babli (40). The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.
The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the spot after the crash. Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G along with SP (Traffic) Ramanand Kushwaha visited the spot after the accident and instructed the officials regarding road safety and speed norms on the DME so that such accidents can be checked.
Mann orders upgrade of 5 link roads
Chandigarh : As a tribute to Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh along with Mata Gujri, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday ordered the upgrade and strengthening of five link roads connecting Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib at a cost of Rs 8.19 crore. The CM directed that the roads should be ready before Shaheedi Sabha this year. A major facelift of Fatehgarh Sahib town is also being planned, he said, while chairing a meeting here.
Irregularities in foodgrain transportation: Food dept, procurement agencies’ staff go on mass leave in Punjab
Two days after the Punjab vigilance bureau registered a case against the transport and cartage contractor hired by the state food and civil supplies department, the staff, including officers of the department and the procurement agencies Markfed, Punsup and warehousing corporation, on Thursday announced to go on mass casual leave for an indefinite period as a protest against the vigilance case.
BKU-Charuni to protest at Haryana ministers’ residences on August 25, 26
Farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) have decided to hold protests at the residences of all ministers of the state on August 25 and 26 for ignoring their demand for an amendment in the land Act keeping in view the April judgment of the Supreme Court over shamlat deh (common) land.
Jhanvi Kukreja murder: Court allows mother to assist prosecution
The sessions court has allowed mother of Jhanvi Kukreja, Niddhi Kukreja, to assist the prosecution in her daughter's murder trial. Janhvi, 19, was found dead on the staircase of a building at Khar on December 31, 2020. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Shree Jogdhankar and friend Diya Padalkar to a new year's eve party. Her head was banged on the walls and staircase railings of Bhagvati Heights at Khar.
Noida twin towers: Evacuation plan for demolition day finalised
Noida: The Noida authority along with other stakeholders on Thursday finalised the evacuation plan and exclusion zone for the demolition of the Supertech twin towers scheduled at 2:30pm on August 28. Officials said that the entire Emerald Court and ATS Village housing societies with around 7,000 residents will have to be evacuated along with their vehicles by 7am on the demolition day.
