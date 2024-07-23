Four passengers rob cab driver of his car in Mohali

A cab driver was robbed of his car, two mobiles and ₹2,400 by four men posing as passengers near Delhi Public School, Chappar Chiri, in the wee hours of Sunday. The cab driver had picked up the accused from Government School, Chappar Chiri, and was to drop them at the railway station. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Dhanwant Singh of Sohana, said the accused had hired the cab through an App. He had picked them up from Government School, Chappar Chiri, and was to drop them at the railway station.

When they reached near DPS School, the miscreants placed a gun on his head and told him to stop. They then snatched his valuables and pushed him out of the vehicle. The victim said he tried to chase them on foot by the accused fired in the air following which he stopped. Later, he informed the police who reached the spot for investigation.

According to sources, police have got vital clues and are tracing the accused through human and technical intelligence.

A case under Sections 307 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint), 308 (extortion), 125 (endangering human life), 61 (2) (criminal case) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Arms Act was registered at the Balongi police station.