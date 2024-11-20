Four people end lives in Mohali

As many as four people, including a woman, ended their lives in Mohali in the past 24 hours. Two suicide notes were recovered from the room, alleging that one Manish used to harass and blackmail them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police reported that a 30-year-old man from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and his female friend, 23, hailing from Bihar, were found dead in a rented accommodation in Phase 1 on Tuesday.

Two suicide notes were recovered from the room, alleging that one Manish used to harass and blackmail them.

While the man, who worked in a private firm as an AC mechanic, was found hanging from a ceiling fan, his friend, who also had a private job, was found dead on the bed with a dupatta wrapped around her neck.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter, but are also investigating the possibility that the man ended his life after strangling the woman to death. “The exact reason behind their deaths will be ascertained post autopsy. We will also investigate the role of Manish whose name has been mentioned in the suicide notes and initiate action accordingly,” a police officer said.

According to investigators, the man had been living in the rented accommodation for over 18 months and his friend was visiting him.

The incident came to the fore after the man did not turn up at work for three days. Worried by his unexplained absence, one of his seniors reached his house to check on him.

When he did not open the door, his colleague informed the house owner. As they broke open the door, they were shocked to find the man hanging and the woman lying lifeless on a bed.

A PCR team responded to the scene after being informed. They further alerted the Phase-1 police, following which SHO Jagdeep Singh reached the spot. A forensic team was also called in to gather evidence. The bodies were subsequently moved to the local civil hospital for autopsy.

Newly married youth hangs himself at his house in Sohana

In another incident, a 22-year-old man ended his life at his house in Raipur Kalan, Sohana.

Police said the youth got married six months back and was staying with his wife here. She told police that her husband returned home in an inebriated state and went to sleep. When she woke up in the middle of the night, she found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

Sohana police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case and are also awaiting autopsy report to establish the exact cause of death. “There were no injuries on the body apart from the ligature marks on the neck. Prima facie, the victim himself took the extreme step,” a cop said.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man, a mason by profession, was also found hanging in his house in Mataur on Monday night. Mataur police have launched inquest proceedings in the matter.