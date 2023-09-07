Four NSUI members injured in clash on the eve of PU polls

Four SD College students and members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) were injured in a clash that broke out at the mandi ground, Sector 49, late on Wednesday in the lead-up to the Panjab University student elections. Chandigarh Police deployed during Students election at SD College, Sector 32, ahead of PU polls. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Police officials said members of the student party Sanatan Dharam College Union (SDCU) attacked NSUI members using sharp weapons around 2 am.

While one of the victims sustained injuries on the head after being attacked with a sword, another sustained fractures in the leg after being hit with a car. Victims Hemant, Sehaj and Prabhav have been admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, while Rana was admitted to the Fortis hospital in Mohali.

Police have booked five students, including three from SD College and two from other colleges.

Sharing further details, probe officials said the four NSUI members who stay in paying guest accommodations were dropping off a friend in Sector 48 after celebrating a birthday. They had stopped near the mandi ground when the accused showed up in their cars.

After heated arguments, both the groups broke into a clash. One of the accused hit Prabhav with his car, fracturing his leg. Hemant, who sustained a head injury, required six stitches. The other victims also sustained injuries to the head, back and arms.

According to sources, both groups had a brief face-off near SD College on Tuesday and were out making last-ditch efforts to woo voters late at night.

Five accused, four of whom are yet to be identified, were booked after police recorded the victims’ statements. A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt.), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 49 police station.

“We will soon arrest all the accused after a probe,” an officer said.

