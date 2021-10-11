Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh blaze: Four shanties gutted in Maloya
Chandigarh blaze: Four shanties gutted in Maloya

Three gas cylinders also exploded in the fire in Maloya, however, no injuries or loss of life were reported
It took the officials of the Chandigarh fire department around an hour to control the fire in Maloya that originated after a gas cylinder in one of the shanties exploded. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 12:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Four shanties in Gursagar Colony in Maloya were gutted in a fire that broke out on Sunday morning.

Three gas cylinders also exploded in the fire, however, no injuries or loss of life were reported. Most of the items kept in the four jhuggis were completely burned down.

As per the officials, the incident happened when the residents were cooking food. While the food was unattended, one of the gas cylinders caught fire and exploded. This led to the fire spreading to nearby shanties.

It took the officials of the fire department around an hour to control it. Five fire tenders had reached the spot as per the onlookers, however, the roads were too narrow and there was some difficulty in getting the tenders to the spot.

Officials of the Maloya police station, which is also close to the spot, reached there to investigate the matter.

Monday, October 11, 2021
