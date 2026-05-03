Four teachers killed as tree falls on moving vehicle during storm in Kullu

Four school teachers were killed while three others sustained injuries after a pine tree fell on their vehicle in Kullu on Saturday, officials said. Driver Suresh Chand of Tara Devi, Ropdi, and Reena Kumari of Kathed, Sarkaghat, sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. (HT Photo)

Seven occupants, including the driver, were in the car when the accident happened around 5 pm on the Shamshar-Gugra road under Ani subdivision.

The deceased were identified as Sneh Lata, of Parleedhar; Banti Kaundal, of Lamiseri; Usha Kumari, of Tarala Jaon and Seema Azad, of Ropdi.

According to police, strong winds uprooted a large pine tree standing by the roadside, which crashed onto a moving Bolero. The victims were reportedly on their way home from school. The impact caused the vehicle to veer off the road and roll down the hillside.

Driver Suresh Chand of Tara Devi, Ropdi, and Reena Kumari of Kathed, Sarkaghat, sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Local administration and police reached the site soon after the accident. However, rescue operations were initially hampered due to continued strong winds and rain.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Education Minister Rohit Thakur expressed grief over the deaths. CM directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure the best possible medical care for the injured.