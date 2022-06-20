Four-day nightmare ends as power supply finally restored in Zirakpur
Four days after strong winds brought three towers down around 7.30 pm on Wednesday resulting in an electricity outage, power supply was finally completely restored on Sunday evening.
Power had been cut off at the IT City, Ramgarh Bhudda and Pabhat grids, paralysing supply to the city’s densely-populated areas, following collapse of towers at Badi village on Airport road. The outage continued on Thursday and Friday and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) restored partial power supply — with alternate hour-cuts — in the area on Friday evening.
PSPCL chief engineer Sandeep Gupta had at the time said over 100 electricians were working on repairing the towers since Wednesday evening, but were hindered by constant rain.
The power was finally restored on Sunday evening, but the ordeal has left city residents fuming.
Over the last four days, residents were forced to book hotel rooms after sleepless nights or turn to relatives living in nearby areas during the initial outage. Water supply was also affected over the weekend, and with fuel stations failing to dispense fuel, residents had to travel far for diesel to power the generators.
Shilpa Arora, a resident of VIP Road, said, “Since Sunday morning, the electricity supply was restored completely and finally, we were not facing long power cuts. However, for the past four days, we face a lot of difficulties without fans and water, in the scorching heat.”
Pressing for better preparedness to tackle similar situations in the future, Palvinder Singh, another resident of Zirakpur, said, “For the people of Zirakpur, Sunday evening brought some relief as we did not face untimely power cuts. The officials must ensure that this does not happen again and they should repair all the connections of the city, in advance and monsoons and strong winds can again cause such situation.”
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics