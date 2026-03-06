Free power to continue under AAP government in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the upcoming budget will introduce several new pro-people initiatives aimed at accelerating economic growth while strengthening welfare measures for the people. CM Bhagwant Mann addressing a gathering during a lok milni in Bhular Heri village of Sangrur.

Addressing a gathering during a lok milni in Bhular Heri village of Sangrur, the CM said the state government has utilised public money responsibly over the past four years, delivering free power to more than 90% households, establishing 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics, and providing over 63,000 government jobs without bribery or recommendation.

“As long as AAP government is in Punjab, free electricity will continue. The ensuing budget will introduce several pro-people initiatives besides propelling the economic growth of the state. The Punjab government has judiciously spent the taxpayers’ money in the last four years with a focus on the holistic growth of the state. The upcoming budget will also focus on citizen-centric initiatives so that the people can get major relief,” the CM said

Highlighting major initiatives such as free power and daytime electricity supply for farmers has brought relief to households and the farming community, Mann said, “Today, more than 90% households in Punjab are getting free power, and farmers are receiving power during daytime, which has been unprecedented. At a time when the assets of the country are being handed over by the Union government to their blue-eyed friends at throwaway prices, the Punjab government has created history by purchasing a private thermal plant.”

The CM said to provide comprehensive healthcare, his government has launched the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna that provides cashless medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh for every resident family in Punjab.

“As many as 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been opened in Punjab to provide free healthcare to people, and quality healthcare services are being ensured in government hospitals,” he added.

Taking a swipe at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the CM said the Akali leadership has lost touch with the realities of the state and should stop daydreaming about returning to power.

He said that while Punjab’s youth need employment opportunities, Sukhbir is busy talking about organising card tournaments in villages.

“Traditional political parties burdened Punjab with debt and worked for their own interests, whereas his government is using every rupee from the state exchequer for the welfare of the people. Akali Dal has become a party of political deadwood, rejected by the people again and again. The Akali leadership is building castles in the air to mislead people, but Punjabis will teach them a befitting lesson again,” Mann said while criticising the Centre for withholding the state’s rightful funds and attempting to divide people through the politics of polarisation.

“The present financial situation is the result of policies adopted by previous governments, which placed a heavy debt burden on the people. The BJP has always tried to divide the country on the basis of religion to push its agenda of hatred. The statement made by the Union home minister regarding religious conversion in Punjab is aimed at polarising people, which is the strategy of the BJP. Instead of indulging in such dirty politics, the Union government should be generous in allocating funds to Punjab instead of withholding its legitimate share,” Mann said, referring to RDF and other funds that have been stalled by the Centre.

Mann said that the government has launched an aggressive movement to eliminate the drug menace from Punjab. “Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign under which the supply line of drugs has been snapped, and drug smugglers involved in this heinous crime have been put behind bars. The menace of drugs is being wiped out at the micro level with the active support and cooperation of the people,” he added.