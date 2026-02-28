Fresh ‘double inauguration’ episode surfaces in Ludhiana North AAP MLA, Cong councillor inaugurate same water project hours apart in Ward 93

A simmering turf battle over civic credit erupted yet again in Ludhiana North on Saturday, as an unseemly spectacle of “double inauguration” unfolded in Ward No. 93 — with both the area councillor and the MLA launching the same ₹49.86-lakh water supply project within hours of each other. Ludhiana North Aam Aadmi Party MLA Madan Lal Bagga after inaugurating the water project in Ward 93 on Saturday. (HT Photo)

In a striking display of parallel assertions, Congress councillor Bhupinder Kaur, 85, inaugurated the laying of new water supply lines in Sunil Nagar on Saturday morning, accompanied by local residents who gathered to mark the commencement of the work. However, later in the day, Ludhiana North Aam Aadmi Party MLA Madan Lal Bagga presided over a separate ceremony for the same project. Mayor Inderjit Kaur attended the second event.

Residents pointed out that a similar episode had earlier played out in Ward No 66, where separate ceremonies were held for the same road construction work, reinforcing what many describe as a growing pattern of political one-upmanship in the constituency.

Addressing residents, Bhupinder Kaur made a remark, suggesting the MLA still appeared to function as a councillor.

While acknowledging that approvals for road construction were secured with his support, she said she deliberately halted the road work to prioritise laying new water pipelines to address long-standing complaints of contaminated water in the locality.

“If MLAs are keen on inaugurating projects, they should bring dedicated funds from the state government. These works are being executed through municipal corporation funds and councillors struggle to secure approvals,” she said. The councillor inaugurated the project while being seated on a chair.

MLA Bagga, meanwhile, maintained that the project was being executed under the Har Ghar Suddh Jal Abhiyan. He said the replacement of old pipelines would ensure clean drinking water for hundreds of families and help curb water-borne diseases.

The episode once again underscores the intensifying contest over political ownership of development works

in Ludhiana North, even as residents await timely completion of basic infrastructure projects without further controversy.