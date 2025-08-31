Fresh rainfall deepens flood woes in Punjab’s Ferozepur, Fazilka

A fresh spell of rainfall on Saturday exacerbated the already devastating flood situation, further submerging more than 120 villages across Ferozepur and Fazilka. Army personnel helping flood victims at a village in Ferozepur. (HT)

Despite a 19,000 cusec reduction in water discharge from the Harike headworks over the past 24 hours, with 2.44 lakh cusecs still being released, many areas remain inundated, providing little respite to the affected people.

Army personnel have been to reinforce the crucial LMB embankment near Habibke to safeguard Ferozepur city from further damage. However, the situation remains grim, as floodwaters continue to wreak havoc in low-lying areas.

Though water levels have receded at the Hussainiwala joint check post, the daily retreat ceremony has been suspended due to the damage to the approach road. Repair works are underway, and funds have been released to the local administration to expedite the process.

For the displaced families, the renewed rainfall added to their misery. Gurdial Singh, a 65-year-old farmer from Nihala Lavera, described the calamity: “The river swallowed my fields, my home, and even our cattle. Now this rain has made it harder to even walk to safer places.” Singh and his grandchildren are among those seeking refuge in temporary relief camps.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said that nearly 3,300 people have been rescued by a coordinated effort involving the Army, NDRF, BSF, and Punjab Police. Over 400 flood victims have been sheltered in relief camps, where food, dry rations, and bedding are being provided daily. “We are working to ensure every affected family receives timely help,” Sharma assured.

Despite the challenges, survival for many remains a test of patience. Balwinder Kaur, a mother of three, broke down in a relief camp in Bareke village: “I don’t know what will be left when we return. But here, at least my children are fed.”

Rescue teams with boats continue to evacuate those trapped in submerged areas. Medical teams are on constant duty, while veterinary units are providing care and fodder to stranded livestock. Additionally, camps are distributing sanitary kits and tarpaulins to protect families from the ongoing rain.

Punjab cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said that more than 2,000 people and 8,000 livestock have been rescued in Fazilka.

Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian visited flood-hit villages in Fazilka on Saturday evening and assured residents of a steady supply of rations, cattlefeed, and promised crop-loss compensation after “girdawari”.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal called on chief minister Bhagwant Mann to waive interest on farm loans for one year, citing the massive losses suffered by farmers due to the floods.