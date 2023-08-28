Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Light rain brings down mercury, cloudy skies to prevail

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 28, 2023 11:34 PM IST

The skies are likely to clear out after, but rain may return to the city on Sunday as per the forecast; as per the meteorological department officials, cloud cover is expected to persist for the next two days

Fresh showers on Monday brought down the mercury by two notches in the city. The meteorological department has, meanwhile, forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places on Tuesday.

The skies are likely to clear out after, but rain may return to the city on Sunday as per the forecast. As per the meteorological department officials, cloud cover is expected to persist for the next two days.

Early on Monday morning, the city received 44 mm rainfall over the course of around an hour-and-a-half, starting at 8 am. This marked the fifth instance of rainfall in the month of August.

While the showers brought a welcome break from the persisting heat, it posed hurdles for residents as it affected their morning commute.

The day’s maximum temperature hovered at 33° C, down two degrees from Sunday’s 35° C. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, was recorded to be 25° C, up one degree from the day prior.

rain temperature mercury
