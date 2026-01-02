Fresh snowfall in Valley’s higher reaches, Mughal road closed for traffic

Upper reaches across Kashmir also received fresh snowfall prompting authorities to close historical Mughal road and Simthan road for traffic due to slippery road conditions, informed officials. A view of the snow-covered area on the first day of the year, in Gulmarg, on Thursday. (PTI)

The tourist spots of Gulmarg and Sonamarg observed fresh snowfall on Thursday also owing to the still active western disturbance (WD) over Kashmir. Where Gulmarg recorded two to three inches of fresh snow, Sonmarg recorded 5 to 6 inches of snowfall.

The MeT, however, said that for next 20 days there is no possibility of any big WD across the region. “The Gulmarg is full with tourists and the fresh snowfall has lifted their moods,” said Adil Ahmad, a tourist associate.

Due to fresh snowfall and slippery road conditions many vehicles were struck on the highway leading towards the ski resort. The Mughal road, which connects south Kashmir with Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu division, was closed for traffic, even Simthan road connecting Anantnag with Kishtwar and Doda districts of Jammu was also closed due to precautionary measure. Several parts of Kashmir also witnessed rains during the day.

Sadna Top in Kupwara also recorded 5 to 6 inches of fresh snow, while Tulail in Gurez recorded 9 to 12 inches of fresh snow. The upper reaches of Pahalgam also recorded two to three inches of fresh snow.

MeT office in Srinagar said that the weather could remain cloudy with light rain/snow at scattered places. “Overall no major Western disturbances till January 20 with few feeble WD.”

On Wednesday night, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, which was 4.6 degrees Celsius above the normal for this time of year, they said.

Gulmarg remained the coldest location in the region with the mercury settling at minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees below the previous night, officials said.

In south Kashmir, Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, 6.3 degrees above the normal temperature, and Qazigund, the gateway town of the valley, saw the mercury settle at 2 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal.