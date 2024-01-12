Fresh tender floated for construction of medical college in Kapurthala

Having failed to find any bidders for the construction of Kapurthala medical college, over the last six months, the state health department has once again floated a fresh tender for the project. Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh at the Kapurthala civil hospital on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh, who on Thursday visited the civil hospital here to take stock of healthcare facilities, said the construction of the medical college will be complete by the end of 2025.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The project was announced by former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

The district administration has set aside 20 acres at the civil hospital for construction of the medical college, at a cost of ₹428.69 crore.

“The bidding process will start in the first week of February. All formalities related to construction have been completed and we are only waiting for tenders to materialise. The designs and drawing for the project have already been finalised,” he said.

The health minister also announced that Mukh Mantri Hospital Welfare committees, comprising senior doctors, members of NGOs etc, will be set up in civil hospitals across the state to help the general public avail of various healthcare schemes.

On a media query regarding shortage of doctors and other staff in government hospitals, the health minister said a blueprint for recruitment of 1,200 doctors and 1,800 paramedics has been prepared. He also unveiled the Integrated Health Model’ outreach programme, under which women indulging in drug use will be provided necessary healthcare and de-addiction facilities.

The minister also visited Jalandhar civil hospital.