Friend slits barber’s throat for talking on phone for long in Ludhiana, held
Hours after a barber was found locked in his shop with his throat slit open, the police on Saturday arrested his 23-year-old friend, who allegedly attacked the victim with a razor after a spat over holding a long telephonic conversation.
The victim, Mohammad Iman, 33, of Satkar Nagar, was killed in his shop in Puneet Nagar on Tibba Road on May 6. He had been consuming liquor with the accused, Satyam Kumar of Vijay Nagar, on the night of the murder.When Iman did not return home, his family went looking for him the next morning, and found him lying in a pool of blood in his locked shop.
Crime Investigation Agency (CIA, Staff 2) in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said, “The accused, who works as a sanitary worker in a factory, has confessed to the crime. He said he did not intend to kill Iman, but accidentally slit his throat with a razor in a fit of rage during a power outage.”
“The accused and victim were drinking together when Imam received a phone call, and engaged in a long conversation, which “disturbed” Kumar. When Iman disconnected the call, Kumar started assaulting him for disturbing him. Meanwhile, there was a power outage in the area, and Kumar who had got ahold of a razor, attacked Iman with the sharp-edged weapon in the dark, and slit open the victim’s throat. When Kumar realised that he had killed his friend,he fled after drawing the shutters of the shop,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar.
An FIR was registered under Section 302 ( murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused. The victim is survived by his wife and child.
-
Indore: 7 die in fire after man sets ex-partner’s scooter ablaze
Seven people were charred to death and nine others were injured after a 28-year-old man allegedly set ablaze Dixit's former partner's two-wheeler, triggering a massive fire in a three-storey residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday morning, police said. Police checked at least 100 CCTV cameras and found out that Dixit came to the building at around 2.30 pm and was seen setting a scooty on fire.
-
Two months to NEET, only 75 apply for 549 vacant BDS seats in private colleges in Punjab
As NEET 2022 is just two months away, only 75 eligible candidates applied for 549 vacant seats in private dental colleges in the state during the fifth round of counselling by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at Faridkot. After four rounds of counselling for admissions to undergraduate dental courses, 43% of BDS seats remained vacant in 10 private dental colleges in Punjab.
-
Punjab-origin man gets 20-year jail for violent robbery in London
London: An Indian-origin man, who was found guilty of a violent robbery in east London, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment along with two of hAjaypal Singh, 28'saccomplices. He was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday to 20 years, with an extended licence period of five years allowing for a further term dependent on conduct. A man, aged in his 40s, had also sustained stab wounds to his head.
-
Two employees killed in fire at Maha rubber unit
A 65-year-old manager and an engineer of a rubber factory were killed in a major fire in Navi Mumbai's Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, officials said on Saturday. The first casualty was reported at 7 am on Saturday after fire officers managed to partially douse the fire and reach the terrace of the West Coast Polychem Pvt Ltd. At noon, the second body was discovered in the bathroom on the second floor of that building.
-
In April, Ferozepur railway division recovers record ₹5.21 crore from ticket defaulters
Initiating a rigorous checking drive, the Ferozepur division of the Northern Railways recovered ₹5.21 crore as fine in April from ticket violators, surpassing its previous record. The division in March had collected ₹3.96 crore as a fine but the checking teams have managed to break their previous record. Ludhiana collects ₹2.30 crore However, ticket checkers in Ludhiana collected a total of ₹2.30 crore as a fine in April.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics