From PhD to 8th fail, 26 Independents in fray from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

The educational qualifications of the 26 Independents in the fray from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat for the June 1 elections range from a doctorate to Class 8 fail. Palwinder Kaur, a PhD holder from Punjabi University, Patiala, is the most educated candidate among the 43 overall candidates contesting from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency (HT Photo)

Palwinder Kaur, a PhD holder from Punjabi University, Patiala, is the most educated candidate among the 43 overall candidates contesting from the constituency.

Bhola Singh, who failed in Class 8, is the least qualified Independent. Overall, Rajiv Kumar Mehra from the Jan Sewa Driver Party, is the least qualified, having passed Class 5.

Among the remaining Independents, three are eighth pass, eight are matriculated, two are 12th pass, five are graduates and four are postgraduates.

Of the candidates from the four main parties, Bharatiya Janata Party nominee MP Ravneet Bittu, a Class 12 pass-out, is the most educated. Congress’ Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is a matriculate and Aam Aadmi Party’s Ashok Parashar Pappi is the least educated, having passed Class 7.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate and former MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon is “Giani” from Punjab University Chandigarh in 1986.

One can pursue “Giani” after class 10, which is proficiency of Punjabi language.

All 13 constituencies in Punjab go to polls in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1. In Ludhiana, 26,57,462 voters, 12,39,510 women and 14,17,806 men, have registered this time, including 55,176 first-timers.