Fuel prices at all-time high across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula
Just 11 days after touching an all-time high of ₹81 per litre, petrol price went past ₹82 in Chandigarh on Tuesday.
Even diesel price has touched the ₹75 mark for the first time in the city. Records have also been broken in the satellite cities of Panchkula and Mohali (see box).
Fuel prices have been going up by a few paisa every couple of days, and according to local dealers, the trend is likely to continue in the coming days.
“The hike is out of the dealers’ control. Policies of the central government are causing it,” said Arjan Singh, president, Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers Association.
Association’s former president Col HS Kapoor (retd), who owns a filling station in Sector 21, said: “The hike also affects the dealers adversely, as our commission is not fixed. We have to keep a higher working capital for purchasing the same amount of fuel. Chandigarh has a majority of government employees, who have a fixed fuel allowance. With higher rates, we sell a lower volume of fuel and end up earning less.”
Sales down by 30% in Mohali
Sales have been hit in Mohali too. “Our sales have gone down by 30% this month due to the hike. With the price of crude oil likely to rise further, fuel prices will go higher and our sales will be hit further,” said Ashwinder Mongia, president, Mohali Petroleum Dealers Association.
“The fuel price hike will inflate prices of commodities brought by road from other cities,” said BL Sharma, general secretary, Chandigarh Transport Association, while citing the example of onions, which come from Maharashtra and have become dearer in the past few days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana poultry farmers move HC seeking relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh MP Kirron prefers close aides over experts in road safety panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh to have low-key Republic Day function
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal says SC-appointed panel can't resolve crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soon, tele-registration for patients at Panjab University’s dental institute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University Teachers’ Association calls off protest over promotions after 61 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI files graft challan against former woman SHO in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices at all-time high across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two held with three stolen cars, eight two-wheelers in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh Transport Undertaking staffer held for taking ₹1 lakh bribe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lack of symptoms, late detection led to widespread Covid infection in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focus on women’s empowerment secures ₹100-cr EU grant for 24x7 water supply project in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Process for senate polls initiated, Panjab University tells HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University semester exams likely to be conducted online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Public bike sharing in Chandigarh: 11,000 users ride 35,000km in a month, save 11,617 tonnes in carbon emissions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox