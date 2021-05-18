Fuel prices reach all-time high in Chandigarh tricity area

After staying fixed in the months of March and April, fuel prices have hit a record high in the tricity after consistently rising over the last one week.

In Chandigarh, petrol prices climbed to ₹89.3 a litre from ₹88.31 on May 11 while diesel rates increased to ₹83.17 a litre from ₹82.03 last week.

Mohali and Panchkula too saw a price hike of ₹1 per litre over the last week.

In Mohali, petrol currently costs ₹95.05 a litre while diesel is at ₹86.41 per litre.

In Panchkula, petrol rates crossed the ₹90-mark for the first time to settle at ₹90.52 a litre while diesel too continued to weigh heavy on the pockets at ₹83.89 per litre.

No increase in veggie prices

The increase in prices, however, hasn’t affected the prices of vegetables much and is unlikely to happen until the next month as per officials of the Sector 26 wholesale mandi.

Officials said, “Right now, we have locally grown vegetables that come from nearby places such as Punjab and Haryana, so fuel isn’t a big factor. Some items such as ginger, ladyfinger, bottle guard and pumpkin come from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, but locally grown vegetables are also available so prices continue to stay down.”

Officials added that next month, locally grown vegetables will reduce and the city will get vegetables, such as peas and cauliflower, from Himachal Pradesh. If the fuel rates keep increasing, these vegetables will end up getting more expensive at the Sector 26 mandi as well as the apni mandis of the city.