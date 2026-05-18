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Fuel pump in Chandigarh caps sale citing dwindling stock; availability adequate, says administration

Fuel pump in Chandigarh caps sale citing dwindling stock; availability adequate, says administration

Published on: May 18, 2026 04:16 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, A fuel pump in Chandigarh on Monday put up posters fixing a limit on the purchase of petrol and diesel, fueling panic among consumers.

Fuel pump in Chandigarh caps sale citing dwindling stock; availability adequate, says administration

An employee of the Sector 17 fuel pump said an expenditure limit of 500 for two-wheelers and 1,500 for four-wheelers has been fixed due to dwindling stock.

The employee said the pump took the decision on its own in view of stock crunch, saying there is no order from the government in this regard.

The Chandigarh administration said there are no orders to limit the sale of petrol or diesel in the city, and asserted that there is adequate availability of petrol and diesel across Chandigarh.

There were no reports of capped fuel-sale from other pumps across the Union territory.

A two-wheeler owner waiting in the queue at the Sector 17 fuel pump expressed surprise over the outlet's decision to cap sale.

He further said there is adequate availability of petrol and diesel across Chandigarh.

"Citizens are requested not to panic or engage in unnecessary bulk purchasing of fuel. All retail fuel outlets in the city are adequately stocked, and regular replenishment is being ensured by the OMCs," the statement said.

The Chandigarh administration is continuously monitoring the situation in close coordination with the OMCs concerned to ensure uninterrupted availability of petroleum products across the city, it said, urging public cooperation to maintain normalcy and avoid any inconvenience.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Fuel pump in Chandigarh caps sale citing dwindling stock; availability adequate, says administration
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Fuel pump in Chandigarh caps sale citing dwindling stock; availability adequate, says administration
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