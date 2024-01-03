Fuel pumps in north Haryana witness panic buying

Some fuel stations in Ambala witnessed long queues of vehicles and a few reported shortage of petrol and diesel as the protests by the commercial vehicles against the new provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita entered second day on Tuesday. All India Motor Transport Congress joint secretary Narender Singh Bedi said the new provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita are a death note for truckers, who work under tough conditions every day. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Over 500 truck drivers dealing in goods transportation, fast moving consumer goods, fuel and other commodities staged a protest at Transport Nagar in Karnal.

Officials said the panic was caused after the reports of restrictions on fuel in Chandigarh and pumps going out of fuel in Punjab came to the fore.

The same scenario was also witnessed at a few stations in urban areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Karnal.

Mohammad Mehraj, driver of a truck transporting LPG from Gharounda town of Karnal to north Indian states said, “We are forced to go on strike due to the stringent provisions under the law. Along with us, tempo drivers who deliver LPG cylinders at the doorstep have also supported the cause.”

Ambala deputy commissioner (DC) Shaleen said most of the pumps were operational in the district and half of them have their own vehicles to purchase and transport the fuel from Panipat refinery.

Similarly, Karnal DC Anish Yadav said the pumps have adequate inventories to cater to the demand and public must not panic.