News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Furry frenzy unleashed: Two-day dog show kicks off in Panchkula

Furry frenzy unleashed: Two-day dog show kicks off in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 19, 2023 07:56 AM IST

The two-day show is being organised by the Royal Kennel Club, Panchkula, under the aegis of Pet Animal Health Society, Sector 3, and Haryana animal husbandry department

The third and fourth Championship Dog show got underway at the showground opposite Hotel Holiday Inn in Sector 3 on Saturday.

The competitions of Rottweiler and Labrador dogs were the highlight of the first of the two-day show. (HT Photo)
The competitions of Rottweiler and Labrador dogs were the highlight of the first of the two-day show. (HT Photo)

The two-day show is being organised by the Royal Kennel Club, Panchkula, under the aegis of Pet Animal Health Society, Sector 3, and Haryana animal husbandry department.

The competitions of Rottweiler and Labrador dogs were the highlight of the first of the two-day show. Sikandar Singh, general secretary, Royal Kennel Club, while giving details of the event, said the speciality competition for Rottweiler and Labrador dogs witnessed massive participation from various parts of the country, including Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharastra, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

The jury included Madhawan, president, Rottweiler Club of Malaysia; Aleksandar Krstic, Labrador retriever specialist judge, Serbia; and Park Hurncheol, Rottweiler speciality judge, South Korea.

On Sunday, more than 250 dogs of around 50 breeds will be on display for canine lovers. The show will conclude with the prize distribution ceremony.

