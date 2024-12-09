Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gadkari: Punjab playing key role in promoting cooperative societies

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Dec 09, 2024 07:54 AM IST

Gadkari said he is also working in the cooperative field and is associated with this organisation. “If we want to take India to new heights, we will have to promote cooperative societies. Being an agrarian state, Punjab is playing a vital role in this field,” he added.

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday attended the 8th National Conference of Sahakar Bharti here as a chief guest and addressed as many as 2,500 representatives of Sahakar Bharti who came from across the country.

India's minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari addresses the gathering during the 8th National Convention of Sahakar Bharati in Amritsar on Sunday. (AFP)
India's minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari addresses the gathering during the 8th National Convention of Sahakar Bharati in Amritsar on Sunday. (AFP)

Gadkari said he is also working in the cooperative field and is associated with this organisation. “If we want to take India to new heights, we will have to promote cooperative societies. Being an agrarian state, Punjab is playing a vital role in this field,” he added.

During the event, a group of farmers owing allegiance to Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) turned up outside the venue to stage a protest against the union minister over the issues concerning farmers.

The farmers were led by Jarmanjit Singh Bandala, Sakattar Singh Kotla, Jarnail Singh Noordi, Baaj Singh Sarangra, Harpal Sidhwan and Pakhar Singh Lalpura. Carrying flags of the organisation, they raised slogans against the Modi government and cornered it over allegedly committing atrocities at Shambhu border.

To contain them, the police resorted to mild lathi-charge. They were detained and taken to the Chheharta Police Station under preventive custody. Lodging strong protest against the detention, the farmer leaders said to please the Modi government, the Punjab government resorted to lathi charge and detained the farmers violating their democratic right to protest. “BJP government of Haryana is running away from its promises to allow the farmers to march to Delhi by shooting tear gas shells and spraying poisonous chemicals on them,” said Gurcharan Singh Chabba, a senior leader of the organisation.

The protesters were released after a few hours.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On