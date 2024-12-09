Gadkari: Punjab playing key role in promoting cooperative societies

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday attended the 8th National Conference of Sahakar Bharti here as a chief guest and addressed as many as 2,500 representatives of Sahakar Bharti who came from across the country. India's minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari addresses the gathering during the 8th National Convention of Sahakar Bharati in Amritsar on Sunday. (AFP)

Gadkari said he is also working in the cooperative field and is associated with this organisation. “If we want to take India to new heights, we will have to promote cooperative societies. Being an agrarian state, Punjab is playing a vital role in this field,” he added.

During the event, a group of farmers owing allegiance to Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) turned up outside the venue to stage a protest against the union minister over the issues concerning farmers.

The farmers were led by Jarmanjit Singh Bandala, Sakattar Singh Kotla, Jarnail Singh Noordi, Baaj Singh Sarangra, Harpal Sidhwan and Pakhar Singh Lalpura. Carrying flags of the organisation, they raised slogans against the Modi government and cornered it over allegedly committing atrocities at Shambhu border.

To contain them, the police resorted to mild lathi-charge. They were detained and taken to the Chheharta Police Station under preventive custody. Lodging strong protest against the detention, the farmer leaders said to please the Modi government, the Punjab government resorted to lathi charge and detained the farmers violating their democratic right to protest. “BJP government of Haryana is running away from its promises to allow the farmers to march to Delhi by shooting tear gas shells and spraying poisonous chemicals on them,” said Gurcharan Singh Chabba, a senior leader of the organisation.

The protesters were released after a few hours.