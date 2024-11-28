Menu Explore
Gadkari urged to construct 7 underpasses in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 28, 2024 10:42 PM IST

During a meeting with Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora brought the minister’s attention to the urgent need for constructing a vehicular underpass from Dhandari Kalan railway station to the other side of the road crossing NH-44

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora met Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday and sought construction of a vehicular underpass (VUP) at the Dhandari railway station crossing (national highway 44) besides vehicular and light vehicle underpass (LVUP) at a few other places in the city.

During the meeting, Arora brought the minister’s attention to the urgent need for constructing a vehicular underpass (VUP) from Dhandari Kalan railway station to the other side of the road crossing NH-44. He apprised the minister that the existing infrastructure is struggling to cope with the massive volume of goods traffic emanating from the nearby industrial zone, resulting in chronic traffic congestion and accidents.

This project will greatly alleviate traffic congestion, enhance road safety and promote economic growth in the region, Gadkari was told. According to information, Gadkari directed the officials concerned to conduct a feasibility report.

Underpasses have been sought at the Jalandhar bypass, Subash Nagar to Sunder Nagar Chowk, Kailash Nagar Chowk, Kakowal Chowk – Sekhewal, Kali Bindra Colony (Pringle Ground), Bal Singh Nagar to Kailash Nagar and Jassian Road to Guruhar Rai Nagar crossing. Local MLAs had approached MP Arora highlighting the need of the underpasses a few months ago.

