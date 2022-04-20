Ludhiana | GADVSU’s second convocation: Punjab governor lauds varisty’s contribution to livestock sector
Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) chancellor, congratulated the youth who received their degrees after successfully completing the rigorous academic and research programmes in the university. Purohit chaired the second convocation ceremony, which was held on Wednesday.
Purohit said he expected students to take up all future challenges gracefully in their professional life to make significant contributions to uplift the livestock sector and eventually to the society, highlighting the role of universities in producing knowledgeable, erudite and cultured citizens for the nation.
The governor also lauded the contribution of livestock sector in the socio-economic development of the country, thereby, creation of a separate ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying by the Government of India in June, 2019 and later on enhancing its fund allocation by more than 40 % for the fiscal year 2022-23 to give impetus to this sector.
Purohit expressed optimism in hoping that scientists would chalk out a blueprint in meeting the surge in estimated national demand of milk and milk products of 266.5 million metric tons by 2030 and develop low-cost feed resources for different species of livestock given the rise in the price of feed ingredients amid the ongoing war in other parts of the world.
He took pride in declaring that GADVASU possesses one of the best performing herds of crossbred cattle in the country with lactation milk yield of more than 6000 kg.
Livestock species are encountering outbreaks of many infectious and contagious diseases in the field. He asked veterinarians to devise easy-to-conduct methods for early detection of such diseases to prevent losses.
Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh, in his speech, put forth the universities’ achievements since the last convocation in 2011. He delineated the ongoing research projects, 120 in total, worth over ₹39 crore funded by different national agencies.
He also highlighted extension activities undertaken by the university to reach its stakeholders, mentioning the Pashu Palak Tele-Advisory Kendra set up at the university campus with financial support by NABARD.
This Kendra has been addressing farmers’ queries on a daily basis through dedicated mobile numbers (+91- 62832-58834 and +91-62832-97917). All the newer tools of communication like MOOCs, youtube channel, e-Magazine, e-Newsletter, webinars etc. have been adopted by the university.
Registar HS Banga said 318 students were awarded degrees upon successful completion of their academic programmes in doctor of philosophy, masters and bachelors of veterinary science, dairy science & technology, fisheries science, veterinary science/ science (biotechnology).
A total of 24 gold medals for different academic years were also awarded to meritorious students for excelling at university level.
