Game changer: Khilrian village promoting sports to fight off drugs

Anveer Singh, 15, a resident of Sangrur's Khilrian village, has a set after-school routine. Every day after completing homework, he religiously makes his way to the village playground for kabaddi practice from 4pm to 6pm.

He is among 150 other schoolchildren – 30 hailing from the same village – who have been receiving focussed training in various sports free of cost at Khilrian. This is part of the panchayat’s initiative to motivate children towards constructive activities and keep them away from social evils such as drugs.

The panchayat also covers their entry fees for tournaments and rewards those who compete at national, state, or block levels with trophies. It also organises at least two to three training camps every year.

Sarpanch Harjinder Singh, a kabaddi player and the brain behind the initiative, says the idea was to provide youngsters with a purpose. “Most youngsters these days are falling prey to drugs. If not that, they end up glued to their mobile phones. I wanted them to take up a sport and lead a disciplined life,” he says.

The sarpanch added that one of the key challenges for athletes is the cost of attending tournaments, which may range from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000, including transportation and other expenses.

“The huge expenses sometimes prevent the players from entering tournaments. The panchayat’s support helps reduce this financial burden, making it easier for more players to compete,” he said, adding that funding comes from income generated from village land and donations from NRIs.

Happy Khilrian, 27, a state-level kabaddi player, praised the initiative, saying, “This is a great step for encouraging budding sportspersons. It will help many youngsters to continue competing and improving.”