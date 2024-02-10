 Gang extorting money by posing as MC officials busted in Jalandhar - Hindustan Times
Gang extorting money by posing as MC officials busted in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Feb 10, 2024 08:26 AM IST

The arrests came on the complaint of Chatar Singh, a resident of Dhilwan village in Jalandhar, who alleged that the four men posed as field officers of the Jalandhar MC and visited his under-construction house

A gang extorting money from people by posing as government officers has been busted by the Jalandhar commissionerate police.

Four gang members, identified as Sunny Mohindru, Ajay Kumar, Mishti and Manpreet Singh, have been arrested. (HT Photo)
Four gang members, identified as Sunny Mohindru, Ajay Kumar, Mishti and Manpreet Singh, have been arrested.

Four gang members, identified as Sunny Mohindru, Ajay Kumar, Mishti and Manpreet Singh, have been arrested.

As per police, the arrests came on the complaint of Chatar Singh, a resident of Dhilwan village in Jalandhar, who alleged that the four men, claiming to be field officers of the Jalandhar municipal corporation, visited his under-construction house.

Contending that he did not have permissions for the construction, they threatened to demolish the building if he didn’t pay up 10,000.

Chatar initially paid 5,000 to them, but got suspicious about the men’s conduct, following which he alerted the police.

Acting swiftly, police responded to the scene and arrested the accused. The 5,000 extorted from Chatar were recovered from their possession.

“The gang has a history of impersonating employees of various departments. A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused,” said a police official familiar with the case.

