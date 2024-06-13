Gang of fraudsters busted in Ludhiana, bank manager among 10 booked

The Sadar police said on Thursday that they busted a gang of fraudsters and a case was registered against at least 10 people, including a bank manager and two women. Officials said that the accused allegedly used to procure fake ownership documents of properties and use them to avail bank loans. ASI Partap Singh, who is investigating the case, said the Ludhiana police registered a first-information report (FIR) after an investigation. (HT File)

The police found that the accused never returned the loans as well. Among those booked is Prabhjeet Singh Chawla, who is posted as a manager at Punjab and Sind Bank, Civil Lines.

The other accused were identified as Gurjeet Khushhal Rai of Shimlapuri, Sapna Dhingra of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Gursewak Singh of Neeraj Colony, Santosh Colony of Mann Colony, Manpreet Singh alias Monu, Mahinder Singh Bhangu, Varinder Singh Suparia, Ajay Kumar Dhingra and Mansa Ram of Kheri of Uttar Pradesh. Officials added that one of their aides was yet to be identified.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Partap Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police registered a first-information report (FIR) after an investigation.

The ASI added that the matter came to the fore when a bank reported to police that a property shown in the documents submitted to avail a loan did not exist. When the police initiated an investigation, they found out about the gang.

He said that Gurjeet Khushhal Rai is the kingpin of the gang.

A case under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of a valuable security, will etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as a genuine a forged document) and 120 B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused. A hunt is on to arrest the accused, Partap added.