Gang of robbers, illegal weapon suppliers busted in Kapurthala, four held

Police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and illegal weapon suppliers and arrested four of its members in Kapurthala with arms and ammunition allegedly smuggled from Madhya Pradesh.

The accused were hatching a conspiracy to loot money from petrol pumps and farmers, the police said.

These arrested are Yadwinder Singh, alias Yaad (21) of Lakh Varian village, Harsimranjeet Singh, alias Simar (26) of Chakpatti Bal Bahadur village, Gurjit Singh (29) of Chodriwal Mand village and Tajinder Singh, alias Romy (26) of Kaimpura village in the district.

Two of their accomplices, identified as Lakhwinder Singh, alias Boss of Kapurthala’s Bahui village and Sweety Singh of Barwani in Madhya Pradesh, are absconding.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said the gang was active in the district for some time. “Four of the gang members were arrested with 10 pistols, one .315 bore modified rifle, six magazines and 11 cartridges. The police got a tip-off that some criminals armed with weapons gathered on the banks of the Beas river in the Mand Begowal area with an intention of robbery. Police teams cordoned off the area and took them in custody,” Khakh said.

During the preliminary investigation, the arrested accused revealed that the gang was headed by Harsimranjit and they had gathered to loot cash from a petrol pump and farmers carrying cash.

The weapons were procured from Madhya Pradesh through Sweety Singh, the SSP added.

A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered against the accused at the Fattu Dhingan police station.