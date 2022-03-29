Gang smuggling Chandigarhliquor into Zirakpur busted, three arrested
Police have arrested three men for smuggling cheaper liquor from Chandigarh and selling it in Zirakpur at a higher cost while posing as members of the Bhupi Rana gang.
As many as 15 boxes of the smuggled liquor and an unlicensed pistol have been recovered from the accused, identified as Manjit Singh, his brother Mandeep Singh and Deepa, all residents of Chhat village, Zirakpur.
Investigating officer sub-inspector Kamal Taneja said raids were conducted at the house and cycle shop of Manjit following information that he and his brother brought liquor from Chandigarh for a low price and sold it in Zirakpur at a higher cost.
As many as 108 bottles were found in Manjit’s shop and 72 in his house. During interrogation, the trio revealed that they operated under the guise of Bhupi Rana gang members.
The officer said Manjit was facing several criminal cases already.
A fresh case has been registered against the three accused under Sections 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and various sections of the Excise Act and the Arms Act at the Zirakpur police station.
