 Gang supplying illegal arms busted, 4 held with 5 pistols in Ferozepur
Gang supplying illegal arms busted, 4 held with 5 pistols in Ferozepur

Gang supplying illegal arms busted, 4 held with 5 pistols in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Feb 24, 2024 10:02 AM IST

Ferozepur police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang of illegal arms suppliers with the arrest of four persons.

Soumya Mishra, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur giving details about recovery of firearms in Ferozepur on Friday
Soumya Mishra, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur giving details about recovery of firearms in Ferozepur on Friday

The police said five illegal arms besides ammunition were recovered from the accused.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Soumya Mishra said that a police team under the supervision of SP (investigation) Randhir Kumar was patrolling the Ferozepur-Fazilka road when they received a tip-off a few miscreants were trying to sell illegal arms bought from Madhya Pradesh.

“The cops arrested David Sidhu and his brother Gagan Singh of village Kunde, Anshul Thakur of village Daroli Bhai of Adampur and Dharminder alias Sunny of Mahabalipur in Sultanpur Lodhi had formed a gang to sell the illegal arms and ammunition,” the SSP said.

The accused were held when they were travelling in a car, the SSP said while adding that besides five illegal pistols of .32 bore, 10 magazines, and 20 cartridges were seized from the accused. Cops said David Sidhu has three cases registered against him while Gagan and Dharminder had each one case. “Further probe is on,” the SSP said.

