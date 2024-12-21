Gangster, aide gunned down trying to flee from police custody

According to police, the incident occurred when the jail inmate Ravi Kumar, who is lodged at Faridabad jail was being taken back from a local court in Fatehabad where he was brought for a court hearing on Friday.
The Fatehabad police on Friday gunned down two members of the Kala Jatheri gang, who along with two other accomplices opened fire at a police team near Badopal toll plaza.
“When our vehicle reached near Badopal toll plaza, Ravi asked to stop the vehicle for urination. His cousin and two others came there on a bike and started firing at us in which a policeman sustained injuries. Ravi and his cousin Ankit Kumar sustained injuries. The latter died on the spot and the former died during treatment at a hospital,” said Fatehabad police spokesman.
Fatehabad SP Astha Modi said that prima facie it appeared that the criminals came on a bike to free their aide from police custody, who was brought from Faridabad jail to a local court for a hearing in a case. She further said that efforts are on to nab the other two accused, and the case is being probed from every angle.