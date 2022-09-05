Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gangster, aides chop off rival’s finger in Ludhiana

Published on Sep 05, 2022

In a shocking incident, one Vishal Gill, a member of the Puneet Bains gang, and his accomplices chopped off his rival’s finger after assaulting him with sharp weapons in Daresi

Ludhiana

Apart from Vishal, who is already facing trial in several criminal cases, the Division number 4 police have also booked Vishal Gill, Mukul, Gaggi, Lallu Bangali, Sambi and Sanju. Seven of their aides are yet to be identified.

The victim, Mohni Gagat, 34, of Railway Colony, said he also suffered severe head injuries in the attack.

He said that he was also involved in illegal activities a long back, but gave up the life of crime many years ago. He alleged that Gill and his aides had been trying to push him back into the world of crime.

Sub-inspector Balvir Singh from the Division Number 4 police station said that it was found during investigation that the suspects were involved in a monetary dispute with Gagat.

He added that police are waiting for medical reports of the victim and they may add more sections to the FIR after receiving them. For now, police have lodged an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of Indian Penal Code.

Gagat said he will appeal to senior officials to add a section for attempt to murder to the FIR.

