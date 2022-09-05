Gangster, aides chop off rival’s finger in Ludhiana
In a shocking incident, one Vishal Gill, a member of the Puneet Bains gang, and his accomplices chopped off his rival’s finger after assaulting him with sharp weapons in Daresi
In a shocking incident, one Vishal Gill, a member of the Puneet Bains gang, and his accomplices chopped off his rival’s finger after assaulting him with sharp weapons in Daresi.
Apart from Vishal, who is already facing trial in several criminal cases, the Division number 4 police have also booked Vishal Gill, Mukul, Gaggi, Lallu Bangali, Sambi and Sanju. Seven of their aides are yet to be identified.
The victim, Mohni Gagat, 34, of Railway Colony, said he also suffered severe head injuries in the attack.
He said that he was also involved in illegal activities a long back, but gave up the life of crime many years ago. He alleged that Gill and his aides had been trying to push him back into the world of crime.
Sub-inspector Balvir Singh from the Division Number 4 police station said that it was found during investigation that the suspects were involved in a monetary dispute with Gagat.
He added that police are waiting for medical reports of the victim and they may add more sections to the FIR after receiving them. For now, police have lodged an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of Indian Penal Code.
Gagat said he will appeal to senior officials to add a section for attempt to murder to the FIR.
-
Veterans remember heroic action of Nine Mahar regiment in 1965 Indo-Pak war
Veterans of Mahar Regiment located in Pune organised a grand ceremony on Saturday to honour the gallant and heroic action of nine Mahar displayed during Indo-Pakistan War 1965. It was on this day when Lt Col DN Singh (Later Brigadier), the then Commanding Officer of Nine Mahar Regiment , successfully defended the treacherous feature of Troti in Akhnoor Sector, Jammu & Kashmir under operation Riddle.
-
Devp works in Ludhiana hit amid restrictions on mining in Punjab
Even as councillors are expecting large-scale development works ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, contractors who have been allotted projects by MC rued that there is an acute shortage of raw material in the market and even if it is arranged from Anandpur Sahib or Himachal, prices have been doubled by suppliers. President of the Municipal Corporation Contractors Association, Tavinder Singh, said that they source gravel mainly from Pathankot, Anandpur Sahib or Himachal.
-
PMC betters immersion facility, 150 mobile tanks deployed in 15 wards
After the residents criticised the facilities provided by Pune Municipal Corporation for Ganpati immersion on Day 2 of the festivities, the civic body ensured to provide top services on the fifth day. On Sunday, at least 150 mobile immersion tanks were made available in all wards. Most residents made use of the available mobile tanks, said officials.
-
State Capital Region: Uttar Pradesh government to float global tender to select agency for DPR
The state government will soon float a global tender to select an experienced company to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed U.P. State Capital Region (U.P.SCR), a government spokesman said here on Sunday. “The government will soon invite bids through a global tender to select an expert agency to prepare DPR of the U.P.SCR as announced by the chief minister,” the spokesman said.
-
Goon attacks police in Pune, nabbed
A police constable was injured after an externed criminal, Akash alias Bhavdya Bharat Kudale, attacked a team of Pimpri-Chinchwad police who had gone to arrest him. The incident took place at Dalvinagar near the Chinchwad railway line on Saturday. The injured police constable has been identified as Amol Gulab Mane. He is undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital, said officials. When constable Mane was asking him questions he attacked him and Mane sustained injuries.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics