Gangster Bishnoi being portrayed as hero: Moose Wala’s parents

ByTarsem Singh Deogan
Mar 16, 2023 08:35 PM IST

The parents of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa on May 29 last year, said the main conspirator of their son's murder Lawrence Bishnoi was being portrayed as a hero

Ludhiana

Parents of Sidhu Moose Wala being honored by the Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College management in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/ Hindustan Times)
Parents of Sidhu Moose Wala being honored by the Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College management in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/ Hindustan Times)

The parents of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa on May 29 last year, said the main conspirator of their son’s murder Lawrence Bishnoi was being portrayed as a hero.

Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur said they were pained and shocked over the interview of Bishnoi by a private news channel from inside a jail. They said it was a planned conspiracy ahead of the first death anniversary of the singer, which will be observed on March 19.

“The conspirators of our son’s murder are trying to tarnish his image and portray Bishnoi as a hero,” they said.

Balkaur said videos showing the slain singer in bad light are doing rounds on social networking sites.

Moose Wala’s parents, who was at his Alma mater Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, said Bishnoi’s interview was not recorded on a video call. It is the duty of the government to investigate how and where it happened.”

Balkaur said he was planning to move the Punjab and Haryana high court against the jail authorities.

    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

