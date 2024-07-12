Gangster brought on transit remand from Hisar jail in JJP leader murder case

A day after three bike-borne assailants shot dead Jannayak Janata party (JJP) leader Ravinder Saini outside his showroom in Hansi, police on Thursday brought gangster Vikas Kumar on transit remand from Hisar jail for planning the murder. He was produced in a local court which has remanded him to four-day police custody. Jannayak Janata party (JJP) leader Ravinder Saini was shot dead outside his showroom in Hansi on Wednesday. (HT File)

Hansi superintendent of police (SP) Maqsood Ahmed said that they obtained four-day remand of dreaded gangster Vikas Kumar, who is facing more than 10 cases, including murder and attempt-to-murder, for his involvement in the murder of JJP leader Ravinder Saini.

“Saini had a dispute with gangster Vikas and he had planned the former’s killing. We have also identified some people who were involved in the murder of Saini. Five teams have been formed to arrest them. We have taken Vikas on four-day remand and will interrogate him,” the SP added.

Saini’s family members, meanwhile, refused to cremate the body until the assailants were arrested. His post-mortem was conducted at the Hansi civil hospital but his family refused to perform his last rites till the attackers were arrested. The angry family members and other traders blocked the Hisar-Rohtak national highway in Hansi by parking their vehicles in the middle of the road, demanding the arrest of assailants. Later, Hansi SP Maqsood Ahmed reached there and pacified the protesters.

Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal president Bajrang Das Garg said that the assailants are targeting businessmen in Haryana and demanding ransom and if they fail to pay up, they are murdered.

“We demand the arrest of those behind the killing of the JJP leader. The body won’t be cremated till they are caught. In the last two weeks, three businessmen in Hisar district have received ransom threats and the police failed to make any arrest. We have called for a bandh in Hansi to protest Ravinder’s killing,” Garg said.

A delegation of traders will meet Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini tomorrow demanding arrest of assailants in Ravinder Saini’s murder case.

Former deputy chief minister and Uchana MLA Dushyant Chautala said gangsters are running the state and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has failed to ensure protection to businessmen and state citizens.

“Two murders took place in two days in Haryana, which depicts how unsafe Haryana has become after Saini took over as CM. Nayab Saini has failed to fulfil his role as home minister. What are police doing and where is the government now,” he questioned. The former deputy CM met the family member of Ravinder Saini, who was gunned down by three assailants outside his showroom on Wednesday evening.

Attacking the BJP government over deteriorating law-and-order, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP government has surrendered the state people before the gangsters.

“Gangsters are committing murder, dacoity and demanding ransom from residents without any fear of law. JJP leader and trader Ravinder Saini’s murder is a result of poor law-and-order situation ensured by the BJP government in Haryana,” he said.