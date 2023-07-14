Gangster Bishnoi’s close aide attacked in Faridkot jail, two inmates booked

Gangster Gaurav Sharma, also known as Goru Bachcha, was attacked inside the Faridkot jail, following which two inmates were booked by the Faridkot police, said officials on Friday. Bachha had been arrested by the Special Task Force in 2018 and was sent to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in 2020 in an attempt to murder case by the Ludhiana court (Representational Photo)

The accused were identified as undertrials Sandeep Singh of Khurd village in Malerkotla and Deep Singh of Dosanjh village in Moga. After receiving a complaint from jail authorities a case was registered under Sections 341, 323, 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 45 of the Prisons Act at Faridkot City police station. Bachha is a close aide of gangsters Lawrance Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and is already facing trial for heinous crimes including murder, extortion, attempt to murder and possessing illegal weapons in cases lodged in Ludhiana as well as other districts.

Bachha had been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in 2018 and was sent to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in 2020 in an attempt to murder case by the Ludhiana court. Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjeet Singh said that on July 11, gangster Goru Baccha went to the hospital inside the jail for treatment after having some health issues. “When Baccha was returning to his barrack in high-security zone after taking the medicine, both the accused attacked him. A case was registered after a preliminary investigation. It was not a gang war, the accused had personal enmity with Baccha and they are also not part of any gang. Meanwhile, further investigation is under process,” he added.

