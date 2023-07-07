: Almost a week after two unidentified men allegedly fired at an immigration center owner in Kurukshetra, the Ambala unit of Special Task Force (STF) arrested a gangster in connection with the crime, officials said on Thursday. Gangster held for shooting at Kurukshetra man

The accused has been identified as Robin, who was arrested with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. A case under the Arms Act was registered in Shahbad, the STF said.

On June 30, two men had fired several shots at Sanjay Bura, owner of Bura Overseas Centre, when he was going home in his SUV with family.

The shooters fled the crime scene, injuring the driver of the car.

The STF said that within few minutes, Sanjay received an extortion call from Aman Sambi, member of Ankush Kamalpur and Priyavart Fouji gangs, demanding ₹1 crore.

The STF said that Robin is associated with Ankush Kamalpur gang, which operates in coordination with dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Haryana.

