Gangster involved in rival’s murder in Rohtak nabbed after encounter in Delhi

A 23-year-old sharpshooter associated with the Himanshu Bhau gang, wanted in connection with a recent murder in Haryana’s Rohtak, was nabbed after a gunfight in Rohini’s Sector 35 area, police said on Wednesday. According to police, Dhankar was allegedly involved in the June 1 killing of 47-year-old Anil Kumar, a native of Rohtak’s Ritoli village. (HT File)

Deepak Dhankar, a Rohtak native, was apprehended by the special cell near Dada Lekhram Chowk around 10 pm on Tuesday, they said.

He was shot in the right leg and was admitted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini.

According to police, Dhankar was allegedly involved in the June 1 killing of 47-year-old Anil Kumar, a native of Rohtak’s Ritoli village.

Kumar was shot dead by bike-borne assailants outside his home in the morning.

He had recently been released on bail in a double-murder case and was an uncle of rival gangster Sunny alias Baba.

“Anil Kumar was previously involved in a 2022 double-murder case in which Himanshu Bhau’s cousin Rohit alias Bajrang and his uncle Rajender were shot dead. He was suspected to be targeted in retaliation,” an officer said.On Tuesday, a team of the Special Cell received a tip-off about Dhankar’s arrival in the Rohini area. On a stakeout, a team signalled a motorcyclist to stop, but he swerved and fell.

“Dhankar opened fire, discharging three rounds. Two officers narrowly escaped being hit. The team retaliated in self-defence, injuring Dhankar in the leg, following which he was overpowered,” said the officer.

A semi-automatic pistol with three live cartridges was recovered from his possession. The bike, reported stolen in February this year from the Ghazipur area, was seized.

During interrogation, Dhankar confessed to his role in the Rohtak murder and his association with the Himanshu Bhau gang.

Police said he has no previous criminal record.