Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s remand extended in Hoshiarpur firing case

The police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, was extended by three days in a case of firing outside the house of a Hoshiarpur-based liquor contractor in December 2019.

Also read: 36 cops, 10 cars took Moosewala murder suspects to Punjab’s Mansa from Delhi’s Tihar jail

He was produced in a court on Monday by the CIA staff amid heavy security after his seven-day remand ended. After his appearance in the court, he was taken to Kharar. He would be produced in the court on July 21.

Bishnoi was not named as an accused in the FIR registered at that time in Model Town police station but his connection came up during recent interrogation in Moose Wala case.

Unidentified men had opened fire outside liquor contractor Naresh Aggarwal’s house in Hoshiarpur on December 20, 2019, after he reportedly refused to give in to an extortion demand.

The police had moved an application for seven-day extension in remand, stating that it wanted to collect accused’s voice samples but the court allowed three-day custody.

Sources revealed that the Muktsar police had also arrived in the court to seek Bishnoi’s remand in a case but the request was not accepted.