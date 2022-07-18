36 cops, 10 cars took Moosewala murder suspects to Punjab's Mansa from Delhi's Tihar jail
Thirty-six police personnel, of whom at least 10 were carrying AK47 rifles; six cars, including bulletproof ones; and a videographer to record the entire journey from Delhi’s Tihar jail to Punjab’s Mansa police station — these were some of the measures that the Punjab Police team took while transporting two key suspects in singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala’s murder.
The security arrangements were detailed in the submission filed by Punjab Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) before a Delhi court on Thursday while seeking permission to transport the two suspects — Sachin Bhiwani (who allegedly provided shelter and logistics to the gunmen) and Ankit Sersa (one of the gunmen who allegedly fired at Moosewala). The two men were arrested by the Delhi Police’s special cell on July 4.
A copy of the Punjab Police’s submission seeking the two men’s custody shows they submitted names and details of each police officer who would escort the two to Punjab. The 36 personnel were divided into six teams — 10 police officers carried AK47 rifles, the others carried 9MM pistols and other weapons to deal with a possible attack by rival gangsters against Bhiwani and Sersa who belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang.
Moosewala was shot dead by gunmen at around 5.30pm on May 29 when he, a cousin and a friend were driving to Jawaharke village in Punjab’s Mansa district.
Following Moosewala’s murder, since the alleged involvement of the Bishnoi and Brar gang came to light, police and prison officers went on high alert in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab to avert a gang war. Through unverified social media accounts, Bishnoi and Brar’s rival gangs have threatened to avenge Moosewala’s murder.
There were similar security arrangements in place when gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi was taken to Punjab. There were at least two bulletproof vehicles and 54 police personnel — 38 of them armed — to protect Bishnoi from rival gangs. Delhi Police had on June 8 revealed Bishnoi as the mastermind of the murder. Punjab Police, in their submissions to court, also said that Bishnoi coordinated the attack and was in touch with Brar.
Man, 2 others held for killing his live-in partner, dumping her body
A 43-year-old man has been arrested, along with Prakash's' brother and friend, for allegedly murdering his live-in partner at their house in south Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension and dumping the woman, Julekha Bibi Khan's body in a car that they abandoned on a service lane along the Yamuna Expressway at Dankaur near Gautam Budh Nagar, the police said on Sunday. The third suspect, Sanjay (who goes by his first name), was arrested last week, the police said.
Simranjit Mann insulting Jallianwala Bagh victims by justifying grandfather’s actions: AAP
Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann of “defending the shameful act” of his maternal grandfather, who honoured General Reginald Dyer with a 'siropa' at the Akal Takht after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. AAP's Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said MP Mann should refrain from making such baseless statements and also apologise publicly for hurting people's sentiments.
2 women, four teens die by suicide in Hisar, Sonepat
Two women died by suicide with their teenaged children in Hisar and Sonepat in two separate cases on Sunday. In the first case, upset over being given a “cheap” laptop, a 37-year-old woman allegedly jumped in front of a moving train with her two children in Hisar on Sunday morning. The woman, her 15-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter died on the spot. Their post-mortem was conducted at a hospital in Agroha.
MCPI(U) condemns Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann’s remarks on Bhagat Singh
In the extended state committee meeting of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United) held at Doraha on Sunday, the party members condemned the recent statement by Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann in which he referred to Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a terrorist. Polit Bureau member of MCPI (U) and AIKF national president Prem Singh Bhangu presented a report on the farmers' issues.
Basmati prices touch ₹4,000 per quintal in Haryana
With basmati prices touching ₹4,000 per quintal, paddy growers in Haryana are hoping to reap a rich harvest this kharif season. An agent, Rishi Kumar of Taraori Grain Market, Karnal, says, “Pusa 1509 is being sold for around ₹4,000 to private players. Traders are showing a good interest in the harvest as paddy from Uttar Pradesh is being sold immediately.”
