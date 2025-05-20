Gangster of Dilpreet Baba gang injured in Jalandhar police encounter

A gangster linked to the Dilpreet Baba gang was injured in a police encounter with Jalandhar Rural police near Kalra village in Adampur on Tuesday. Paramjit Singh, a gangster linked to the Dilpreet Baba gang, was injured in the leg after the police encounter near Kalra village in Adampur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The accused, Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, who belonged to Binjon village in Hoshiarpur district, suffered a bullet injury in a leg and is hospitalised.

Senior superintendent of Harvinder Singh Virk said 19 cases under various sections of theft, dacoity, drug smuggling and the Arms Act were registered against Paramjit Singh in police stations across Jalandhar district.

A team led by DSP (detective) Inderjit Singh set up a checkpoint at Kalra village on the Adampur-Mehtiana road early in the morning based on a tip-off.

“Around 6am, the police team signalled the driver of a Mahindra Bolero SUV to stop for checking. Instead of slowing down, the accused tried to run over the police personnel. He lost control of the vehicle and hit a roadside signage before opening fire at the police team, which retaliated, injuring him in a leg,” Virk said.

Two illegal .32 pistols, live cartridges and 15gm of heroin from the aide of notorious gangster Dilpreet Singh Dahan, alias Dilpreet Baba. The vehicle was also found to be stolen.

A case has been registered under Sections of 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS and other sections of the NDPS Act and Arms Act.