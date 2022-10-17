Gangster Tinu’s escape: 16 days on, SIT yet to create events sequence

Even 16-days after gangster Deepak alias Tinu, who is a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, fled from the custody of the crime investigations agency (CIA) unit of Mansa police, the special investigation team (SIT) has failed to explain the story how he escaped. Meanwhile, Punjab police is clueless about the whereabouts of Tinu.

Tinu, one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder had fled from custody on October 1. Punjab Police arrested and sacked unit in-charge, sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who was also a member of the SIT probing the Moose Wala murder case.

A three-member SIT was constituted under chairmanship of inspector general of police Mukhwinder Singh Chinna and members of anti-gangster task force (AGTF) AIG Opinderjit Singh Ghuman and Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora.

Despite interrogation of Pritpal and Tinu’s girlfriend Jatinder Kaur, who helped him in escape, police is continuously remaining tight-lipped. Kaur was arrested from Mumbai airport by the AGTF. Meanwhile, Pritpal is already sent to 14-day judicial custody last week as Mansa police did not seek further remand, while Jatinder’s remand will end on Tuesday.

However, SIT and Mansa police have so far failed to explain how the gangster escaped, how many times he was taken out, how Pritpal was roped-in and why CIA in-charge took him out. Tinu had escaped from the official residence of sacked CIA in-charge but SIT have so far failed put forward the story of his escape. Even Moose Wala’s family claimed that they have lost hope of justice as police have not even explained how he escaped.

A senior police officer said that the police is now investigating link of three persons who were arrested along with the gym owner from Ludhiana for helping Tinu to escape, with Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and shooters of Haryana module who killed Moose Wala.

Amid reports that Tinu had fled from the country, the SIT is struggling to establish any concrete evidence to prove it. Following this, the police have not forwarded any request to the ministry of external affairs regarding Tinu.

An officer privy to development said facts indicate that Tinu was not able to escape from the country and this information has been publicised on social media under conspiracy to slow down police investigation.

